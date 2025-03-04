The body of a young man was this Tuesday morning found Son Moll beach in Cala Rajada, Capdepera. The body was undocumented and was wearing a life jacket, so it is very likely that he was a migrant who was travelling on board a boat from which he fell. The Guardia Civil has opened a full investigation.

The body was found at around 7.20 am on the beach where it had been washed up. The discovery was made by a local resident. The first to arrive at the scene were officers from the Guardia Civil, who guarded the body until the arrival of the coroner and the funeral service, who transferred the deceased to the anatomical centre to perform an autopsy, which will determine the cause of death. The first hypothesis suggests that he may have drowned.

According to Guardia Civil sources, the young man had been dead for several days due to the advanced state of decomposition of the body, which had appeared in a rocky area of the beach. As he was undocumented, the investigators have been unable to establish the age or nationality of the victim who is thought to have been a migrant.

Last month, the Guardia Civil confirmed they had discovery another body on a beach in Formentera. According to the Guardia Civil, a member of the public found the body of an unidentified man on the beach of S’Alga in an advanced state of decomposition and reported the discovery immediately. The GEAS (Special Action Group) went to the site to recover the remains and now the autopsy should provide more information about the deceased.

During January, three other bodies were also found on the beaches of Formentera. On January 15, he Council of Formentera confirmed the discovery of a dead body on the beach of Sa Torreta, in S’Espalmador. The alert was received via 112 and the Guardia Civil were notified and took charge of the investigation. The week before two tourists found two bodies on another beach in Formentera that had been in the sea for less than a week.

Spain is seeing record numbers of migrant arrivals by boat. More than 60,000 irregular migrants arrived on Spanish coasts in 2024. The Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean have long been the main destination, but a new hotspot is emerging: the popular holiday island of Mallorca.