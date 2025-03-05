Researchers from the University of Salamanca and the University of the Balearic Islands have conducted a study of secondary school students' knowledge of Spanish geography involving 275 students from eight schools in the Balearics.

From the third year of ESO, the students were presented with a questionnaire on geographical content and a location test on a blank map. In summary, the researchers found moderately low average success percentages in the content questionnaire and very low average percentages in the location test. The questions related to different parts of the country, e.g. Bilbao and Malaga as well as Formentera.

The article detailing this research doesn't state where the eight schools were in the Balearics, but the results in respect of Formentera were, as the researchers conclude, consistent with the "low relevance of the study of geography in compulsory education".

The students knew that Formentera was an island in the Balearics, but only 18% were able to correctly locate it. When asked 'Which inhabited island in the Balearic Islands can only be accessed by boat?', only 21.1% supplied the correct answer, i.e. Formentera.

For the study as a whole, there were 37.9% correct answers for geographical content and 26.2% for location. "The very low percentages of success invite us to reflect on the way in which geography is taught in compulsory education. In third year of ESO, it is usually the last time that students work on geographic content in depth in their academic life."