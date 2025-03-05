A homeless settlement in Palma which first attracted attention around Christmas last year is continuing to grow. It is next to the Via Cintura in the Andratx direction and in the area of the Germans Escalas sports centre. Just a few metres from the road, it is separated by a low wall and some trees. There is a clear risk because of the possibility of an accident.

The settlement, which has various access points, has expanded over the past couple of months. New shanties and tents have appeared, and the spread of the settlement is such that it is now quite close to the sports centre.

A reason for the spread is that unlike certain other settlements, the dwellings are well distributed, not packed together. They have tables and chairs, sunshades. There is the space to allow this.

Photo: Fernando Fernández.

As well as the improvised homes there are small vegetable allotments that the dwellers tend to. There is a barbecue. And there are families. Balls and toys can be seen lying around. The presence of children poses an added danger because of the proximity of the motorway.

But the risks plus the noise of the traffic outweigh the need for somewhere to live, even if it is in a shack right next to the busiest road in Mallorca.