The municipality of Pollensa was filled with energy and smiles yesterday with the start of the third edition of the Energy Challenge. Pupils in years 5 and 6 of primary school at CEIP Miquel Capllonch and CEIP Bocchoris became the protagonists of a day where sustainability and fun pedalled in unison.

This year, the organisers have decided to close the circle of the activity in a very special way, giving the students a plant of rosemary or lavender, native species that will not only beautify their homes, but will also remind them of the importance of individual responsibility and caring for the environment. An immediate reward that also smells wonderful.

Creativity and the spirit of democracy also had their place in this edition. Small groups of artists, in groups of two to four, designed drawings and slogans that will compete to become the Energy Challenge 2026 poster in the municipality. At the end of the current edition, all the young participants will vote for the best design, thus encouraging participation and respect for collective decisions.

Another new feature was the relay challenge. Divided into two rows, the students ran to collect tokens with images of different types of waste (packaging, food scraps, plastics, etc.) and correctly sorted them into the corresponding recycling bins. The fastest and most accurate row was victorious, proving that recycling can be as exciting as a relay race.

And, of course, we couldn’t miss the iconic activity of pedalling on exercise bikes to generate clean energy. This year, the screens not only showed the amount of energy produced, but also which devices could be charged with it, from tablets to computers. A fun way to sweat it out while learning about energy efficiency.

Among the participants was the local mayor, Martí March, who did not hesitate to get on his bike. To recharge their batteries, the participants enjoyed a healthy snack with seasonal and locally sourced fruit, courtesy of Agromart. Because taking care of the planet also means taking care of yourself. In addition to the main activities, there was also an area for talks on sustainable mobility, in which each local administration had the opportunity to present their projects, initiatives and awareness-raising policies.

The Energy Challenge, which promotes sustainability and energy saving, will continue its tour of more than 20 municipalities in Mallorca between March and June, involving more than 3,000 primary school students. It is an initiative that, pedal stroke after pedal stroke, sows awareness and hope in future generations, who in turn enjoy a day full of entertainment. Elena Alegre, a teacher at the CEIP Miquel Capllonch, emphasised that these activities provide “fun, which is what they want, and also a little awareness of what it means to ride a bike, not to pollute and to remember to recycle”.

The councillor representing the Port, Joana Aina Campomar, pointed out that “activities that try to raise awareness not only among adults, but also among children, are very good because we live in a world where there is an increasing need for environmental awareness”.

Pollensa is kicking off an edition of the Energy Challenge that promises to pedal hard towards a greener and more sustainable future. All these activities are made possible thanks to the town councils, as in this case the Town Council of Pollensa, and the Regional Ministry of Enterprise, Employment and Energy; as well as the collaboration of Cash & Carry Rotger, Saica, Agromart, Nissan, Can Juanito, Motorisa and TBC.