The six new speed radars that the DGT traffic directorate installed in Mallorca in the final quarter of 2024 are not yet issuing fines as they aren't operative. The reason why is that they are still waiting for National Metrological Centre reviews; the weather, especially extreme weather conditions, can affect their reliability.

The six are: MA-3011 Palma to Sineu between kilometre points 1.5 and 2.5; MA-6014 (Arenal) between kilometre points 1.5 and 2.3; MA-15 (Manacor road) between kilometre points 5.2 and 6.5; MA-30 (Palma) at kilometre point 1.2; MA-13A (Marratxi) between kilometre points 10.9 and 12.25.

The sixth is a fixed camera on the Via Cintura, kilometre point 2.4 just before the Sineu-Manacor exit in the direction of the airport. In this particular case there is currently a speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour because of road works.

In 2024, 22,373 vehicles were recorded for speeding, a 12% increase on the 19,969 in 2023.

There are 15 cameras in Mallorca (nine of them currently functioning). Eleven of these are fixed spot and four are section radars.