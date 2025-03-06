The six are: MA-3011 Palma to Sineu between kilometre points 1.5 and 2.5; MA-6014 (Arenal) between kilometre points 1.5 and 2.3; MA-15 (Manacor road) between kilometre points 5.2 and 6.5; MA-30 (Palma) at kilometre point 1.2; MA-13A (Marratxi) between kilometre points 10.9 and 12.25.
The sixth is a fixed camera on the Via Cintura, kilometre point 2.4 just before the Sineu-Manacor exit in the direction of the airport. In this particular case there is currently a speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour because of road works.
In 2024, 22,373 vehicles were recorded for speeding, a 12% increase on the 19,969 in 2023.
There are 15 cameras in Mallorca (nine of them currently functioning). Eleven of these are fixed spot and four are section radars.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Just like everything else on Mallorca. Not working.