Max is still looking for a family. The dog, which has been locked up in a cage at the municipal pound at Son Reus for more than two and a half years, in Palma, needs a second chance. Despite his nobility and sociable nature, the dog is still waiting for an opportunity to find a family to adopt him. "Max is a clear example of how unjust abandonment is. He is an incredible dog, but he has been waiting for more than 900 days without anyone giving him the chance of a second life," said Miguel Elvira, spokesperson for Peluditos de Son Reus.

Those who want to meet Max or are interested in adopting him can do so on 8 March at the municipal kennels where the association Peluditos de Son Reus, in collaboration with Palma City Council, has organised a new display for those who want to adopt a pet. The event will run from 10am to 12pm and around 30 dogs will be paraded in the hope of finding a new home.

Max will be accompanied by other companions who are also looking for a family. Dogs like Luna, Zeus and Rocky, up to 30 dogs in total, will be taken out for a few hours in the open air thanks to the work of volunteers, who offer them the only moments of freedom they have outside their cages.

Peluditos de Son Reus has been warning about the problem of abandoned animals. "These animals suffer. They are not toys or merchandise, they are living beings that feel, suffer and need love and respect. That is why it is essential to adopt rather than buy, to avoid breeding farms and to encourage sterilisation to reduce overpopulation," they said.

A new The new law against domestic animal abuse in Spain came into force just over a year ago. The law "put an end to the impunity of people mistreating animals" and it represented a "progress which corresponds to the sensitivity of our fellow citizens who want, for the most part, to protect" animals.

This law requires “compulsory” training for dog owners, who are prohibited from leaving them alone for more than 24 hours. It also makes the sterilisation of cats compulsory, except on farms, with animal rights associations stressing the importance of birth control in order to avoid abandonment.

The reform of the penal code, which accompanies the law, increased the penalties for mistreatment which can land offenders with up to a year and a half in prison, if the animal requires veterinary care. This sentence increases to two years if the animal dies, or even three in the event of aggravating circumstances.