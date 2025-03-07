A court in Palma has sentenced a man to three years in prison for sexually abusing a British tourist in Magalluf after inviting her for drinks at a nightclub in 2017. In addition to the prison term, he has been ordered to compensate the victim with €5,000 for moral damages. The court acknowledged significant mitigating circumstances due to an excessive delay in proceedings, which were stalled for four years for reasons beyond the defendant's control.
