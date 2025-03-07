The family of a man from Granada who had been missing for over 30 years recently discovered that he had been alive all along but passed away during the severe flooding in Valencia caused by the DANA. According to reports, the man, identified as Miguel, disappeared in August 1984 when he left his home in Dúrcal, Granada, without taking any belongings. After years without contact, authorities officially declared him dead in 1994. His relatives never imagined he had survived for decades after his disappearance.

Following the deadly floods in Valencia, one of Miguel’s daughters received unexpected news—her father’s body had been found. He was among the 227 victims of the disaster. The information came as a shock, as the family had long believed he was gone. Authorities contacted them to confirm his identity and explain the circumstances surrounding his discovery in an orange grove in Quart de Poblet.

In a televised interview, one of Miguel’s daughters shared her disbelief upon hearing the news. She recalled how the family had always wondered whether he was still out there somewhere, despite his official death declaration. Since his disappearance, there had been no trace of him—no medical records, no pension claims, and no banking activity for decades. The absence of any sign of life reinforced their assumption that he had died shortly after going missing.

The unexpected discovery brought mixed emotions to the family. While the loss was painful, knowing the truth offered some sense of closure. They no longer had to wonder if he might return one day. Instead, they could now come to terms with the reality of his fate and lay him to rest with dignity.

Although the mystery surrounding Miguel’s life after his disappearance remains, his family is relieved to have some answers. They now know that he lived far longer than they had assumed and that he passed away during a natural disaster rather than vanishing without a trace.