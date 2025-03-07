A few days ago, the Balearic Government's vice-president, Antoni Costa, said there would be a delay in proposing measures for tourism "containment" while the government considered the findings of the report of the sustainability pact working parties. In light of the report, Costa stated, the government would be looking at "more ambitious" proposals than those it had been thinking of.

The measures were outlined on Friday, and the response from the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation was that they were not ambitious enough where holiday rentals are concerned. The federation's president, Javier Vich, said: "The real courage lies in the non-renewal of this type of licences." Difficulties with access to housing, he argued, are a compelling reason for "these authorisations to disappear and residential use to be restored".

While the government once more expressed a commitment to eradicating illegal holiday lets - fines are set to go up - its intended measures regarding the legal supply are to "prohibit" new apartment lets and to raise quality requirements for existing registered apartments; the government hasn't explained what these requirements will be.

Vich accused the government of a lack of ambition, observing that not allowing more accommodation places in apartment buildings "does not represent any plus". "If this decision had been taken some time ago it would have prevented the growth of 92,000 places".

Otherwise, Vich once again expressed the federation's opposition to a proposed increase in tourist tax rates for high summer (June to August). This would, for example, see the top rate (for four-star superior and five-star accommodation) increase from four euros per person per night to six euros.

The Habtur holiday rentals association has meanwhile offered a more positive assessment. The exchange of accommodation places between individuals, which has been on hold, is to be reactivated. The Confederation of Balearic Business Associations agrees with the hoteliers' views on holiday rentals. "We have asked on numerous occasions for the prohibition of holiday rentals in apartments."

The strongest criticism of measures announced on Friday has come from the Baleval association of car-hire firms. It has described the new tax on hire cars as "a discriminatory and purely revenue-generating measure".

The government does now have to seek support from political parties in parliament, and that is not going to be straightforward. The Partido Popular cannot rely on backing from Vox, while parties on the left will be pressing for greater ambition in respect of, for instance, holiday rentals and a higher tourist tax.