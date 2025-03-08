At the ITB fair in Berlin earlier this week, Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, announced that there is to be investment of 21.5 million euros in modernisation of Playa de Palma and in enhancing security in the resort.

In terms of security, the mayor's plan includes the use of drones for tackling anti-social behaviour and crime and in enforcing provisions of Palma's recently revised civic ordinance. Issues in Playa de Palma over recent seasons have been well chronicled, making it Mallorca's number-one tourism trouble spot. Given that Playa de Palma's tourism is predominantly German, the mayor's messages went down well with his audience in Berlin and indeed with businesses in the resort area, the hoteliers in particular.

But while the mayor was focusing on the likes of street drinking and drug dealing during the tourism season, residents of Playa de Palma have been drawing attention to current problems in what is the main centre for the issues in the summer - the 'Ballermann', as it is known by the Germans, the area around Balneario 6.

A group of homeless people have occupied a building on the sea front, and a number of them, according to residents, are drug addicts. "Every day there are people lying in their own excrement, surrounded by crack pipes. As a woman, I am afraid to walk past there," says one. "I have to walk past them several times a day. It's terrible. It's not only unpleasant, it is also dangerous," says another.

They explain that the situation began to arise last autumn, since when more and more people have been arriving. The matter has been referred to the association of owners, which says nothing can be done. The police intervened on one occasion, people left but then came back again.

The mayor, it would appear, has a security issue to deal with before the season gets under way.