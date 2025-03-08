The body of a man reckoned to be aged between 17 and 20 was found in Cala Deià on Saturday morning.

A fisherman raised the alarm at around 9am. Guardia Civil divers went to the spot where the body was floating in the sea.

The body was taken to Port Soller, where it was verified that there was no documentation. Physical features indicated that the man was from north Africa. The body was later transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, where an autopsy will be performed.

Other bodies have been found in the Balearics recently - one in Cala Rajada a few days ago - all indications being that they were migrants in small boats who had drowned.

The Guardia Civil suspect that more bodies will be found in the coming days because of winds at present that are causing them to be dragged by currents.