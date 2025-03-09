According to the Idealista property website, there are currently 860 flats and 417 rooms for rent in Palma, rooms having become an increasingly an important part of the rental market in the city. It's not uncommon for a room to be offered at up to 800 euros per month. There is one Santa Catalina on the market for 1,700 euros.

Not so many years ago a flat with five rooms could be rented for 1,000 euros. In certain instances, every available room has now been converted into a bedroom. The income per flat is therefore that much higher.

While renting out rooms can be more lucrative for owners, these same owners may not always be aware of what is going on behind their backs - the subletting of rooms by tenants with flats.

José Miguel Artieda, the president of the College of Estate Agents, points to a market that is out of control. "The other day I came across the case of a man who has rented a flat for 700 euros. He has sublet the four rooms for 500 euros each, and he has rented another flat that costs him nothing. It's not ethical but it is making certain people a lot of money."

Angela Pons is from the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages (PAH), which was originally set up to offer support to people who couldn't pay their loans. It is now involved with rental properties, including rooms for rent.

"If people can get more money, they will get it. The problem is that there is no contract. There are tenants who sublet without the owner knowing. So when they do finally find out, this is when there are evictions."

A lawyer, Fernando Merino, confirms this. He has been presented with cases of people being evicted from rooms for which they have been paying 400 euros a month. "They don't have a rental contract and have always had to pay in cash." He says that undocumented immigrants are being exploited in particular. Without a contract, they can't register with the town hall and so start the process to legalise their situation. But those facing eviction, it is noted, aren't only immigrants.