Four months after work commenced, the Magalluf promenade, now renamed Gabriel Escarrer, is taking shape, and it is now possible to envisage what the location will look like for the next tourist season. So far, over 70% of the paving has been completed, and the section of the torrent that was previously covered has now been uncovered — one of the most laborious tasks — along with the installation of the rainwater pipes.

The project manager and municipal architect of Calvia, José Luis Mosteiro, highlights that the project also includes replacing all the promenade’s lighting, and that the works are proceeding according to schedule so that it will be ready to welcome tourists at the beginning of May.

The first phase of the renovation project covers the busy promenade stretch from Nikki Beach to the well-known square where the famous Blackbeards Beach Bar is located (a total of 650 metres) and has a budget of 3.9 million euros, financed by European funds and the Balearic Islands Tourism Strategy Agency.

Mosteiro points out that the objective was to carry out the works during the winter season in order not to affect hotels and supplementary services during the summer. Among the remaining works is the reconstruction of the beach wall with one that is more environmentally sensitive, as well as the addition of vegetation. ‘Nine palm trees that posed a risk because they were diseased or in poor condition have been removed, but the project includes planting another 45, along with coastal vegetation to create small ‘oases’,’ explains the architect.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Mayor for Infrastructure and Public Works of Calvia, Juan Thomàs, adds that paving of the central section will begin in two weeks.

The project manager also emphasises the importance of reopening the torrent, as this will eliminate the unpleasant odours that were present in the area and improve maintenance. Additionally, he notes, ‘we will restore the biodiversity that previously existed in the area’. Artificial dunes will also be placed on the beach, with Mediterranean riverside shrubs planted to stabilise them permanently.

Once this first phase is completed, the Town Hall plans to undertake a second phase of the promenade's redevelopment. ‘In the last call from the Sustainable Tourism Tax Board, we were granted 3 million euros to carry out the second phase, which is currently in the project drafting stage. If everything goes according to plan, the works will commence on the 2nd of November this year,’ adds Thomàs.