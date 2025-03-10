The Balearics wass the fourth most popular destination in Spain over the past week, with 14.5% of total bookings, behind Andalusia (18%), Catalonia (16.8%) and the Canary Islands (15.1%).
The majority of bookings were made 90 days in advance, accounting for 32.7% of the total, and 8.1% were so-called ‘last minute’ bookings because they were made on the same day or the day before departure.
Of the bookings registered in the last seven days in Spain, 49.6% were made by couples, with 23% of bookings for solo travellers, and 48.5% of travellers booking for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.
Among the main nationalities that have made reservations in the last 7 days through TravelgateX, Spaniards stand out with 50.9%, followed by the British (23.1%), Germans (3.7%) and Americans (2.9%).
However, more than half of holidaymakers would change their travel plans if aware of overtourism in a popular destination at peak times, according to research for Travel Weekly’s latest Insight Report.
Exclusive consumer research in January found 55% of those planning an overseas holiday this year agreed they would change their plans if their intended destination was “experiencing overtourism”.
Two out of three holidaymakers (62%) and almost three out of four adults with children (72%) agreed they would change their plans “if aware there had been protests against too many visitors to a destination”.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.