Holiday bookings to the Balearics have grown by 0.7% over the last week compared to the previous period and by 22.5% compared to the same time last year, according to data published on Monday by the booking platform TravelgateX.

The Balearics wass the fourth most popular destination in Spain over the past week, with 14.5% of total bookings, behind Andalusia (18%), Catalonia (16.8%) and the Canary Islands (15.1%).

The majority of bookings were made 90 days in advance, accounting for 32.7% of the total, and 8.1% were so-called ‘last minute’ bookings because they were made on the same day or the day before departure.

Of the bookings registered in the last seven days in Spain, 49.6% were made by couples, with 23% of bookings for solo travellers, and 48.5% of travellers booking for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.

Among the main nationalities that have made reservations in the last 7 days through TravelgateX, Spaniards stand out with 50.9%, followed by the British (23.1%), Germans (3.7%) and Americans (2.9%).

However, more than half of holidaymakers would change their travel plans if aware of overtourism in a popular destination at peak times, according to research for Travel Weekly’s latest Insight Report.

Exclusive consumer research in January found 55% of those planning an overseas holiday this year agreed they would change their plans if their intended destination was “experiencing overtourism”.

Two out of three holidaymakers (62%) and almost three out of four adults with children (72%) agreed they would change their plans “if aware there had been protests against too many visitors to a destination”.