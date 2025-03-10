The Council of Mallorca will improve the efficiency of the collection of fines against illegal tourist activities with the collaboration of the Balearic Tax Agency (ATIB), whose staff will work together to avoid the current 70% return of the notifications issued by the council.

The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, signed a collaboration agreement on Monday with the vice-president of the regional government, Antoni Costa, who explained that the agreement means that the ATIB will take on the notifications and the management of the voluntary collection of the fines imposed by the island’s department of tourism.

Costa explained at a press conference that the ATIB has specialist tax agents who carry out the notifications and ‘has a greater reach, it can reach all the islands, nationally and internationally’ and, if necessary, it also has information from the Treasury, which ‘makes it easier to be more efficient when collecting all the sanctions that the Council imposes on illegal tourism’.

The ATIB has 60 specialist agents, a workforce that expands to around 80 at its the peak, according to the ATIB’s tax administrator, Alberto Roibal. The Regional Minister of Economy, Finance and Innovation pointed out that the ATIB already exchanges information with the local councils regarding the collection of the tourist tax ‘in order to try to improve control’, and with this Monday’s agreement it is taking ‘a further step’ by assuming the voluntary collection of the part of the sanctions imposed by the Mallorca Council’s Department of Tourism.

When the Department of Tourism imposes a sanction, voluntary payment can result in a reduction of between 40% and 60% of the fine, depending on the degree of acknowledgement of the offence and the payment period. ‘The aim is not to collect money, it is to stop the uncontrolled illegal supply that we find when we reach the institutions,’ Galmés said.

The council president has framed this agreement with the ATIB in the ‘new era of tourism’ launched by the island’s institution to improve the coexistence between residents and tourists, one of the challenges of which is the fight against illegal supply both because it harms ‘those who do things right, who are the vast majority’ and because it damages that coexistence.

The agreement with the ATIB will improve tax processing, which is part of the action plan against illegal supply launched by the Council, which also has a tourism, urban planning and action against marketing platforms facet. With the agreement, the Tourism Department will have the help of specialised personnel and the ATIB database, ‘which is much more extensive and precise than that of the Council’. The ATIB will be responsible for notifying and managing the collection of fines and will subsequently transfer the funds collected to the Council.