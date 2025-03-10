Jet2.com have just celebrated a major milestone, it has carried its 150th millionth customer and to mark the special achievement its 150 millionth passenger has been given a seven-night holiday with Jet2holidays for two adults to the Valentin Somni Suites & Hotel in Mallorca.

Since February 2003, when the first Jet2.com flight departed from Leeds Bradford Airport to Amsterdam, the company has expanded to become the UK’s third largest airline. Thanks to its continuous growth and success, the airline now operates to a total of 75 sun, city and ski destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, Morocco and Canary Islands. Flying from 12 UK airport bases, with its 13th base London Luton due to launch next month, this summer represents its biggest ever programme to operate.

Steve Heapy CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, added: “We are extremely proud to have welcomed our 150 millionth customer after years of flying so many happy holidaymakers on our award-winning flights. This is an important milestone in our company’s success story, so it is brilliant to be celebrating this moment with an extra special experience at check-in. The significant growth we have experienced since first launching is all thanks to our valued customers and fantastic colleagues, so we would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us on our journey. Beyond this milestone, we are constantly looking towards the future and remain committed to flying our loyal customers on their well-deserved getaways. We are looking forward to taking millions more holidaymakers on our award-winning flights and holidays, including welcoming Caron and her husband onboard again soon.”

And, a man from Dorchester, who was onboard Jet2holidays’ first flight from Bournemouth Airport, got his getaway off to a flying start after he was gifted a free holiday from the UK’s largest tour operator.

John Weir was travelling with his wife, Valerie Weir, on the inaugural flight to Tenerife on Tuesday 4th February when he was announced as the lucky winner of a seven-night Jet2holiday for two adults to the Pure Salt Port Soller in Mallorca.

The holiday giveaway formed part of celebrations to mark the leading leisure airline and tour operator’s first flight taking off from their 12th UK airport base – Bournemouth Airport. To mark the occasion, holidaymakers on the inaugural flight were put at the very heart of the celebrations, including being treated to a VIP customer experience, a red-carpet welcome and personalised gifts.

As customers waited to board the first flight, they were also entertained by a Flamenco band called Mi Flamenco, and the first ten holidaymakers to check-in at the airport were surprised with a pair of Jet2.com return flights.

The official arrival of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays in Bournemouth further expands the companies’ footprint in the South of England and means holidaymakers and independent travel agents in Bournemouth, Southampton, Portsmouth and the wider region can now benefit from the companies’ award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays from their local airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to 16 destinations from across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands in their first summer of operations from Bournemouth Airport, representing over 280,000 seats on sale. For Summer 25, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 27 weekly flights, including multiple weekly flights to popular destinations across the Canary Islands, Balearics, Turkey and Greece as well as services to hotspots such as Mainland Spain, Portugal and Madeira. Maderia is an exclusive Jet2 destination from Bournemouth Airport.