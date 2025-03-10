The funeral of leading businesswoman and Son Amar owner, Margaret Whittaker OBE, took place at Derby Cathedral this morning with the whole event being streamed live at her beloved Son Amar entertainment spot near Bunyola.

Scores of people attended the event from across the island. Margaret's close friend and former Son Amar employee, Angie Guerrero, read a tribute in Spanish and English and there were similar speeches from long-time staff members at Son Amar. Among mourners was the Mayor of Bunyola, Marian Serralta.

Margaret, who died last month, owned Son Amar for many years and under her leadership it was transformed into a major international night-spot attracting top acts from across the globe.

The Son Amar owner wanted her own business and was inspired to start a slimming club to support others. With determination and a belief that weight loss should be a supportive and empowering journey, she built Slimming World from her kitchen table in 1969. What started as a small local group using positive words, an eating plan, and the power of group support became a national institution, helping millions achieve their goals with dignity and kindness. In 2009, forty years after Margaret founded Slimming World, she was awarded an OBE by Charles, Prince of Wales, for her contributions to public health, a moment she accepted with characteristic humility, referring to the team at Slimming World as being the true recipients of the award.

Margaret’s son Dominic Miles, who lives on the island with his family, recalls his mother’s elegance and grace, even in the face of leukaemia, which was to take her life eventually. “She just dealt with everything in this super cool way. She was incredibly courageous to the last second. She always looked so beautiful and smiling whenever she could. When we knew she was in the last days of her life, she decided she wanted to party, so we smuggled a suitcase full of champagne and glasses into her hospital suite! At times, so many people were in the room that I felt I had to be security on the door to stop more people from getting in. The staff at Juaneda were amazingly kind and accommodating to us, and I can’t thank them enough. We had a lot of fun, just like we had always had. If she could have got up to dance, she would have!”