Sencelles11/03/2025 07:57
The Banc de Temps collective in Sencelles prompted the first large protest in Mallorca last year. A video that went viral highlighted a housing crisis in this village of some 4,000 people. Tourism was identified as a reason for this crisis as was an increasing gentrification caused by foreign buyers as well as the general increase in housing prices in Mallorca. The group organised the protest in Palma in May and expected around 2,000 people to take part. Five times that number turned out.
TCThat's not the main cause of the problem. The main cause is that the population has massively increased in the last 20 years and there has been hardly any affordable housing build. It's simply a case of supply and demand that had pushed up rents and house prices. Inflation is relatively low in Spain.
The Awkward thing about this situation is that a very Large part of these properties are either owned by Mallorca Families or Spanish people who live on the Mainland it´s not foreigner´s and this is a Fact which has been hidden and used as a weapon against foreigher´s which is a false claim . If the Hotel´s had to give 10% of there accommodation to local ´s everyone would have accommodation as the Hotel´s are the ones who use Mallorca to generate profit´s .
The problem is wages dont keep up with inflation. You pay a plumber company 65 euros per hour, only for the worker to take home 15. I rent out apartments and since covid have not increased the rents. Firstly because of Covid, secondly because of the utility increases, now because Sanchez squeezes every penny from the people. Every expense i have goes up and i see this, but i dont pass it on. It is hard on the renters but i can see why some landlords increase the rents. Not me, the return i have from good tenents will come back in a different way, with less stress, nice harmony and a passive environment., not financially.
They're right, nobody DOES care. The rich are comfortable, so no-one else matters. Just my opinion, and I know most will disagree.
Presumably her landlady is mallorcan.
Its not just Mallorca, this is a Global phenomenon.