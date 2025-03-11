Residents in Cas Català have called on the mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, to apply a moratorium on building licences for homes in what is described as the Calvia ravine.

More than 100 residents have submitted the request for a moratorium of six-months minimum and for the project to build 60 homes to be put out for public consultation. The plan is for three blocks of apartments to be developed in accordance with the Balearic Government's limited-price scheme. It involves a change of use for the land to housing.

The town hall has confirmed that the developer has requested a licence and that it is waiting to receive a report from the government's water resources department before giving authorisation. This report is particularly important, given that the land in question is in the ravine.

The residents argue that the project is "inappropriate, dangerous and speculative". They warn that "massive construction for residential use" is incompatible with a potential for flooding. In 2015, the ground floors and basements of buildings near to the mouth of the torrent were flooded.

The government's housing director-general, Francisco Reynés, has acknowledged that there is a torrent on the plot of land but has told residents that it is not in a flood zone. The water resources department will have to either confirm this or not.

In February there was a protest at which banners read: "Have we forgotten Valencia?", "Marga Prohens, your decision affects everyone", and "Don't build in a ravine, there are alternatives in Calvia".

As well as a flood risk, the residents point to the impact the development will have on the landscape and the social structure of the area.