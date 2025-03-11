The Mallorca restaurant and tourist sectors are facing one serious problem as the season creeps up on the island - a severe shortage of staff and this could be solved if the Balearics was able to employ seasonal workers from third countries such a the United Kingdom.

This week, in a significant move that could reshape Spain’s labour and tourism landscape, the Spanish government has officially granted the Basque Country the power to handle its own work permits for foreign workers. This decision follows a similar transfer of immigration powers to Catalonia and marks a growing shift towards regionalised immigration policies in Spain.

Beyond its political implications, this change carries major consequences for tourism, employment, and economic development - especially for seasonal workers, travel industry professionals, and businesses operating within the region. Many Mallorca businesses are frustrated by the lengthy and costly process of employing people from the UK for the season and are hoping that the UK opens up its Youth Mobility Scheme and the Freedom of Movement.

Traditionally scores of Britons used to head to Mallorca for the summer seasons but since Brexit it has become increasingly complicated. So, if the Basque Country and Catalonia can be granted the powers to manage the situation themselves, why does not the Balearics ask for similar treatment?

By handing immigration authority to the Basque Country, Spain is opening new opportunities for foreign workers, tourism businesses, and travel industry professionals. As tourism continues to grow, these regional immigration reforms will play a crucial role in shaping Spain’s travel industry, workforce, and global competitiveness. For businesses and professionals in the travel, tourism, and technology sectors, now is the time to adapt, explore, and embrace these new changes.