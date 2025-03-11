Not a week seems to go by at the moment without the local authorities planning or proposing a new tax or surcharge which would be paid by tourists. The Balearic government is proposing raising the rate of the tourist tax and is even pondering a surcharge on hire cars.

There is talk of further protests against mass tourism this summer. Mallorca is a wonderful island whcih has so much to offer visiting tourists. But have the local authorities gone too far without their money raising schemes?

Are you thinking twice about a holiday on Mallorca? Today, we ask our readers to vote so that we can judge opinion amongst the people who matter, the holidaymaker.

Perhaps the time has come to consult tourists on how they would like to see their favourite holiday isle in 10 years time?

One thing that I know for sure is that tourists are more than welcome on the island and I do hope that you stick with us in these difficult times.