Franco-Dutch airlines group Air France-KLM has offered 300 million euros ($326.82 million) for a 51% stake in Mallorca-based Air Europa, news website El Confidencial said today, citing unnamed sources close to the negotiations.

Air France-KLM, which said in November talks were under way, would also take over Air Europa's 475 million euro debt owed to the Spanish government, El Confidencial added. The offer comes one month after two sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters that German rival Lufthansa was considering making an offer for a minority stake in Air Europa.

The Mallorca airline is 20% owned by BA-parent IAG which backed out of taking full ownership last year due to regulatory concerns. Air Europa, which is based in Llucmajor is owned by Spanish family group Globalia, flies within Spain and between Madrid and large cities in Europe and Latin

America.