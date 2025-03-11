Air France-KLM, which said in November talks were under way, would also take over Air Europa's 475 million euro debt owed to the Spanish government, El Confidencial added. The offer comes one month after two sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters that German rival Lufthansa was considering making an offer for a minority stake in Air Europa.
The Mallorca airline is 20% owned by BA-parent IAG which backed out of taking full ownership last year due to regulatory concerns. Air Europa, which is based in Llucmajor is owned by Spanish family group Globalia, flies within Spain and between Madrid and large cities in Europe and Latin
America.
A spokesperson for Air France-KLM declined to comment, while Globalia did not immediately respond to request for comment.Lufthansa declined to comment.
Air Europa flies to over 44 destinations in Spain, the rest of Europe, South America, North America, the Caribbean, Morocco and Tunisia. Since September 2007, Air Europa has been member of the SkyTeam alliance.
On 18 December 2024, it was announced that Air Europa will be launching a new service to Turkey. Flights between the route Istanbul and Madrid will commence beginning 12 May 2025, with initial four weekly flights and subsequently five weekly, operated on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
