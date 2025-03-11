The French Senator for Savoie Martine Berthet, who the Bulletin has been in regular contact with, contacted the Bulletin today to share with you a copy of the letter she sent to the Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau regarding the conditions for authorising British nationals who own second homes to reside in France.

Dear Sir,

Further to my letter of 25 September regarding British nationals who own second homes in France and the conditions for their residence permits in our country, I have been approached by Mr Alan Jones, who has been collecting survey data since December 2023 on the experience of applicants, with a particular focus on the VLS-T visa (Where appropriate, a temporary long-stay visa VLS-T can be issued to people who are certain that they will not extend their stay beyond the duration of their visa).

He has sent me the following observations, which I would like to

forward to you:

The online application system works reasonably well;

The face-to-face experience in the TLS appointment centres is very appreciated but often compromised by problems within the TLS system;

Many applicants describe the process as frustrating and stressful, often feeling overwhelmed by its complexity;

He suggests that if TLS is to resolve these issues, significant improvements to improve the applicant experience could also be made by our country:

Reducing the mandatory six-month interval between visas VLS-Tatrois or four months. This restriction is excessively rigid and has long-term consequences. For example, decisions made in 2025 will have a direct impact on visa eligibility in 2027;

The latter frequently report difficulties in making appointments and inconsistencies in customer service.

Provide clearer guidance on the documents required for visa applications.

Currently, applicants do not have a precise list of the necessary documents, which leads to 4 unnecessary requests that place an additional administrative burden on TLS and the French consulate;

- Resolve the problem of making appointments for families of three or more people, which disproportionately affects VLSTS applicants. ease Currently, the system does not allow families to reliably make appointments together, which creates significant logistical challenges.