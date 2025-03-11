In March last year, the Guardia Civil staged one of the most spectacular drugs operations ever in Mallorca. What was discovered by Operation Checkmate made it particularly spectacular.

Variously described as a bunker, a fort and a small palace, officers found a luxurious development replete with a five-by-twenty-metre pool, a lift, and an underground tunnel some thirty metres long with escape routes. On C. Teix in Palma's La Soledad district, there was no indication from the outside as to what was inside, a whole series of unremarkable buildings having been knocked into one in creating this small palace.

It was the fiefdom of Pablo Campos Maya, 'El Pablo', one of the city's major drugs barons. He wasn't at home at the time of the operation. He was in prison. He still is. But a further blow to his clan was struck on Monday when the National Police raided properties on C. Randa in La Soledad. Five arrests were made.

Access to one of the five required sledgehammers and radial saws. He was hidden away behind a ground-floor shutter that had been concreted over. This individual had used a blow torch to set fire to some drugs and money that were in his den. Other cash had been thrown into an inner courtyard. When he was arrested, he maintained that he hadn't heard the sound of the sledgehammers.

Four properties were raided. Two marijuana plantations were found - some 260 plants in all. A kilo of cocaine was seized, plus a load of cash.