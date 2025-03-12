The Banc de Temps collective in Sencelles, who organised last May's demonstration in Palma to protest against the housing situation in their village and in Mallorca more generally, say there will be more frequent and larger protests, given the limited progress in housing accessibility for the island's middle class.

The group's latest video highlights the anger, Javier Barbero - one of the organisers of the May protest - believing that the ripple effect of the housing crisis is reaching more and more people. "Everyone who rents is in danger. This ultimately affects our mental health. We can't be at the mercy of isolated cases of well-intentioned landlords. What used to cost 800 euros for a home is now being asked for just a room."

In Sencelles and the surrounding area, the trickle of people forced to leave for the mainland is constant. "No one is spared. From those who arrived years ago to pursue a life plan to those who have eight Mallorcan surnames but unfortunately haven't inherited." He blames "ruthless real estate speculation", but Mallorcans themselves aren't spared the blame. "We also have to consider the responsibility of Mallorcan society, which wants to get more at any price. Something is about to happen. We are avoiding social conflict, but the fuse is getting shorter."

Carme Reynés, another of the protest organisers, says: "Nothing has changed since the May 25 demonstration. The authorities have done nothing. We need to call for mobilisation. People keep leaving the island. Renting is impossible, buying very difficult. If the middle class goes into exile, investors and high-net-worth individuals move in - three Swiss investors who buy a house in Santa Eugenia without setting foot in the place; some Swedes who buy a house in Santa Catalina via video call. And these aren't isolated cases."

Meiling Colorado is a secondary school teacher. Of the 30 years she has lived in Mallorca, she has moved four times in the last ten. She has now managed to find a place to live in Inca, "but the situation is increasingly unsustainable".

"I've been lucky, but my son and granddaughter had to leave the island because they couldn't earn enough to pay the rent. I work as a teacher in the British education system, and my students are young foreigners who have come here, but they live in a bubble. They're unaware of what's going on." Colorado is watching her friends leave the island or are thinking about packing their bags. "It's a silent eviction. I used to live in Son Espanyolet (Palma), but it's now an empty neighbourhood. Palma is a theme park, and there are many homes on the island that are bought to be left empty; it's an investment. It's more profitable for foreigners to rent them out for a few weeks than to rent them out long-term."

Housing is not all that concerns the collective. There is also the potential impact on jobs. "Who's going to work here?" Carme Reynés wonders who's going to work here (in Mallorca). "Those who come here bring their own workers from their countries of origin. Mallorca is a luxury resort."

And this crisis isn't of course confined to Mallorca. Other parts of Spain are affected. Banc de Temps will be supporting other organisations that are fighting for affordable housing. A nationwide demonstration organised by tenants' unions has been called for April 5.