Over the past two weeks three bodies have been washed up in the Balearics - two in Mallorca and one in Formentera - and today, Wednesday, the Guardia Civil was alerted to a fourth body on the Malgrats Islands (Calvia), and at the moment the GEAS (Special Action Group) and maritime patrols are searching for the body but it has not yet been located.

The alert was raised at around 10.30 in the morning, when a local resident spotted what he described as ‘a body’ about 400 metres from the coast. A patrol went to the site but due to the rough sea conditions they was unable to find anything, so divers from the GEAS (Special Underwater Activities Group) have been mobilised.

The divers plan to search stretch of the coast, but the visibility is not good and the work may be complicated. At the moment there is no official confirmation that it is a corpse, but the witness insisted that it was. Police sources have said that every year at this time there are storms at sea and the currents often drag lifeless bodies to the coast. A few years ago, up to seven bodies were found in the space of a few days, some of which could never be identified.

Another factor to bear in mind is that Investigators fear that these are the bodies of these immigrants, which the waves have carried to the island.

In fact, the bodies found at Son Moll, in Cala Rajada (Capdepera), and Cala Deya are of men and fit this description of North Africans who have disappeared at sea. One of them, the second, was in a state of decomposition and had been in the water longer, while the first had drowned recently.