A 41-year-old woman has been arrested by the sa Pobla Guardia Civil after withdrawing 900 euros with a credit card that had been left to her by a friend for her to withdraw 60. The victim filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil after lending her card to a mate to withdraw 60 euros from an ATM, but the woman withdrew 900 without her consent.

The officers opened an investigation to try to clarify what had happened and analysed the security cameras of the bank branch where the woman had withdrawn the money. The suspect was identified and arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of misappropriation.

A study by Europol highlighted that Spain is among the European countries experiencing significant growth in online fraud cases. In 2023, over €1 billion was lost to credit card fraud across the continent, with Spain contributing a notable share of these losses​.

Some estimates say less than 1% of credit card fraud is actually caught, while others say it could be higher but is impossible to know. The truth is that most credit card fraud does go undetected, which is a major reason why it's become a favorite among crime rings and fraudsters.