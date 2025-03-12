Mallorca bomb scare

Last Tuesday, the GEDEX-CBRN specialists (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team) of the Guardia Civil of the Balearics (bomb squad) carried out a delicate operation in a garage located in the municipality of Esporles near Palma. The experts deactivated an incendiary aircraft bomb that is believed to date back to the Spanish Civil War.

The process began after a local resident reported that he had found what appeared to be an explosive device in his garage. The alert immediately activated the agents and the GEDEX-NRBQ (Hazardous Materials and Chemical Weapons Response Group) went to the scene. There, after carrying out the relevant checks, they certified that it was a bomb of German manufacture.

In order to be able to handle the device safely, the specialist agents proceeded to establish a security perimeter. The bomb was then surrounded with an inhibiting foam that allows the device to be secured even more and they proceeded to remove it. The bomb was taken to an authorised area where it was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

The Spanish Civil War was a military conflict fought from 1936 to 1939 between the Republicans and the Nationalists. Republicans were loyal to the left-leaning Popular Front government of the Second Spanish Republic. The opposing Nationalists were an alliance of Falangists, monarchists, conservatives, and traditionalists led by a military junta among whom General Francisco Franco quickly achieved a preponderant role.

Due to the international political climate at the time, the war was variously viewed as class struggle, a religious struggle, a struggle between dictatorship and republican democracy, between revolution and counterrevolution, and between fascism and communism. The Nationalists won the war, which ended in early 1939, and ruled Spain until Franco’s death in November 1975.