Fugitive accused of smashing a doorman's face with a broken bottle in Magalluf caught in the UK
Proceedings will resume to ensure he faces trial promptly in a criminal court in Palma
M.B. had evaded a Palma court that had issued an international arrest warrant for nearly two years due to his persistent misconduct. Since August 2019, no one had heard from him; at that time, he had been arrested, paid a 15,000-euro bail, and swiftly returned to the UK, his home country. Recently, he was apprehended in his homeland, and Interpol informed the judicial authority in the Balearic capital of his updated status. The young British man faces charges for attacking a nightclub doorman in Magalluf with a broken bottle, and the Public Prosecutor's Office is seeking a five-year prison sentence along with compensation of 27,476 euros for the victim.
Also in News
- Mark and Michelle get it Wright as they name new baby Palma
- More trouble for Ryanair, airline slapped with a share of 180 million euro fine
- Foreign owners' fear of squatters in Mallorca
- Friend given credit card to withdraw 60 euros and takes out 900
- Thursday weather in Mallorca - Another alert for heavy rain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.