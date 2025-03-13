Fugitive accused of smashing a doorman's face with a broken bottle in Magalluf caught in the UK

M.B. had evaded a Palma court that had issued an international arrest warrant for nearly two years due to his persistent misconduct. Since August 2019, no one had heard from him; at that time, he had been arrested, paid a 15,000-euro bail, and swiftly returned to the UK, his home country. Recently, he was apprehended in his homeland, and Interpol informed the judicial authority in the Balearic capital of his updated status. The young British man faces charges for attacking a nightclub doorman in Magalluf with a broken bottle, and the Public Prosecutor's Office is seeking a five-year prison sentence along with compensation of 27,476 euros for the victim.

Now that his whereabouts have been confirmed, judicial sources indicate that proceedings will resume to ensure he faces trial promptly in a criminal court in Palma. He is expected to answer for the charge of causing injury with a dangerous weapon.

The incident, which left a 29-year-old Lithuanian employee of a well-known pub in Punta Ballena with a severely disfigured face, occurred in July 2019. As previously reported, the Prosecutor's Office detailed in its indictment that the accused, who was 19 years old at the time, had been asked to leave the premises due to inappropriate behavior. Afterward, he attempted to persuade the doorman to let him back inside. Unexpectedly, he broke a glass bottle, approached the victim, and struck him in the face twice.

The doorman sustained severe injuries that required surgery, over 50 stitches, and resulted in lasting damage. The accused was arrested minutes later by Guardia Civil agents from the GRACO (Company Support Group) unit. He claimed that he had merely defended himself from an earlier attack by security. However, security footage contradicted this version, clearly capturing the violent act.

A judge ordered his imprisonment the following day after hours of questioning, setting bail at 15,000 euros. The accused paid the amount and was able to return to his country. Afterward, he ignored requests from the Palma court for nearly two years, prompting the court to issue a search and arrest warrant to locate him.