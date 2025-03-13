"Unsustainable" traffic in Mallorca
Traffic congestion was an issue that prompted the government's sustainability pact
The Via Cintura in Palma is the busiest of Mallorca's roads. | Teresa Ayuga
Palma13/03/2025 10:20
In 2023, according to the Council of Mallorca's mobility department, vehicles on the island's roads travelled 8.67 billion kilometres, a figure that is expected to increase three to four per cent each year. The average daily traffic intensity in Mallorca in 2023 was 13,767. But this is a figure which varies greatly depending on the road. On the Via Cintura in Palma, for instance, it is 186,000 vehicles, while on secondary roads in the interior it is 700-800 vehicles per day.
No talk of improving public transport of course. No new train lines.
Can't blame the TOURIST´S for that Now !