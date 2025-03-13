Occupants given ten days to leave Palma's old prison

On Wednesday, Palma Police informed occupants of the city's old prison that they had ten days to leave or face fines that range, according to level of seriousness, from 600 to 30,000 euros.

One of these occupants is Juan Antonio Fernández. He has lived in a block at the old prison for 12 years, receives a pension of 400 euros, and collects scrap metal for a living. Another man in the same block has lived there since 2017. "I used to live in one room, but with the real estate boom, prices went up and I had to leave. I received a pension of 400 euros back then. Now I'm retired and I get a little more ... "

In his sixties, he says the situation has got much worse. "It's been hell lately. Before there were just a few of us. We were fine. But a lot of things have happened. Let's hope they don't kick us out all of a sudden, that they give us some time."

According to a town hall census last October, there are 80 people living in the prison. Groups like the Church's Caritas charity reckon the number is more like 250. The groups are critical of the town hall, arguing that each case needs to be considered and appropriate assistance given.

Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, says that solutions will be sought for those who need social services, but he insists that the occupation of the old prison must end. "We can no longer close our eyes to an intolerable situation in terms of security and coexistence with neighbours."

The town hall intends demolishing the old prison. The plan is for work to start in June, giving the town hall three months - if necessary - to complete the eviction through administrative channels. Once this is done, the town hall can't afford the risk of the prison being occupied again; hence the urgency to demolish it. Following the demolition, the idea is to build new homes.