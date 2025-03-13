Why Palma was the Wright name for Mark and Michelle´s baby
It is their favourite holiday spot
Heart radio presenter Mark Wright and Coronation Street and Netflix star, Michelle Keegen, have often spoken of their love for Mallorca. The couple own a home in Magalluf. Last year they announced, using a photograph taken on the island, they they were expecting a baby.
