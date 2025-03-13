ECO RALLYE MALLORCA-INCA CIUTAT: spectacle and commitment

The Eco Rallye Mallorca - Inca Ciutat is already revving up its engines. The fifth edition of the event, which rewards energy efficiency behind the wheel and brings together the best hybrid and electric cars on the island’s roads, is just around the corner for motor enthusiasts. Organised by eMallorca Experience and Inca Town Council, the event, which will be held on 21 and 22 March, was officially presented this Wednesday in the Cloister of Sant Domingo in Inca.

The capital of es Raiguer will, once again, be the epicentre of ecological mobility and technology.

Spanish Energy Championship

The Eco Rally, valid for the Spanish Energy Championship and consolidated as one of the most important competitions in its segment thanks to the experience of previous editions, is back on the roads of Mallorca with a list of top-class participants including some of the leading drivers in green motorsport.

In addition, the most sustainable event on the island’s calendar also has the eChallenge category, a space for local and amateur drivers, who will be able to immerse themselves in sustainable driving without entering the competitive arena and enjoy the island’s roads and landscapes from a different point of view thanks to its innovative format, which is accessible to drivers of all levels.

The event also attracts well-known faces and other prominent socialites.

One of the distinguished guests at the last edition was the actor Juan Echanove, who took part in the Hybrid category and savoured a unique experience on board one of the registered vehicles. The event, a pioneer in the Balearic Islands, combines sport and commitment to the environment while offering a different image of Mallorca, as its route covers more than fifty percent of the island.

Over the more than 300 kilometre route, it not only passes through emblematic locations, but also poses additional challenges for the participants. The best example is a spectacular night stage that tests drivers as they compete in very demanding conditions and pushes their concentration in reduced visibility.

Drivers in the different categories will have to demonstrate their skill at the wheel in the search for efficient driving and minimum consumption. Unlike other motor competitions, the objective in the Eco Rallye Mallorca-Inca Ciutat is not speed, but regularity and energy efficiency, as well as causing the least possible impact on the environment. A year ago, the winners’ table was graced by drivers of the calibre of José Antonio and Aday Luján, who went on to win the Electric category.

Plug-in Hybrids

In Plug-in Hybrids, the experience of Ángel Santos and Mario Osma from Extremadura prevailed, and in Hybrids, Julián Pecero and Manuel Soler triumphed. The event, which is particularly committed to the environment, is sponsored by OKMobility, Hyundai, Globatecnic and Scoobic and has the collaboration of the Regional Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy - Balearic Energy Institute, Ecoilles A3, Hotels VIVA, Amer Obres i Serveis, FAIB, RACE, Esports Illes Balears, Fundació Mallorca Turisme and Consorci Serra de Tramuntana.

Committed to sustainability

The Eco Rallye Mallorca-Inca Ciutat, which this year celebrates its fifth edition, firmly established in both the regional and national calendars, is part of the multidisciplinary project eMallorca Experience, an initiative that was launched in 2020 with the aim of promoting and accelerating sustainable development through the efficient use of clean energy, new technologies and electric mobility.

The car race, which will be held on 21 and 22 March, will be based in Inca at the Luque Headquarters, where the largest electric charging station in the Balearic Islands will be set up, according to Joan Gibert, director of Ecoglobal Services and Events, the promoter of eMallorca Experience. A station with the capacity to charge 45 vehicles simultaneously will be set up exclusively for the Eco Rally and then removed. Joan Gibert emphasised the promotional value of an event that rewards “driving efficiency and good behaviour on the road” and that, as well as being particularly “respectful and clean” towards the environment, will put the spotlight on the island, as the progress of the event can be followed live in up to 118 countries.

The mayor of Inca, Virgilio Moreno, emphasised the importance of an Eco Rally in which “all the public and the commercial fabric” of the municipality will participate. “We are very proud and satisfied with the commitment to this great sustainable mobility event. It is not the future, it is the present,“ he stressed.