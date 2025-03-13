Bonnie Tyler to rock Mallorca this summer

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer Bonnie Tyler is coming to Mallorca this summer and will be performing at the Port Adriano Music Festival on August 16. Known for her distinctive husky voice, Tyler came to prominence with the release of her 1977 album The World Starts Tonight and its singles “Lost in France” and “More Than a Lover”. Her 1977 single “It’s a Heartache” reached number four on the UK Singles Chart, and number three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In the 1980s, Tyler ventured into rock music with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman. He wrote Tyler’s biggest hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, the lead single from her 1983 UK chart-topping album Faster Than the Speed of Night. Steinman also wrote Tyler’s other major 1980s hit “Holding Out for a Hero”.

She had success in mainland Europe during the 1990s with Dieter Bohlen, who wrote and produced her hit “Bitterblue”. In 2003, Tyler re-recorded “Total Eclipse of the Heart” with singer Kareen Antonn. Their bilingual duet, titled “Si demain... (Turn Around)”, topped the French charts. Rocks and Honey was released in 2013 and features the single “Believe in Me”, which she performed representing the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden. After reuniting with the producer David Mackay, she released Between the Earth and the Stars (2019) and The Best Is Yet to Come (2021).

Her work has earned her three Grammy Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations (including twice for British Female Solo Artist), among other accolades. In 2022, she was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to music. “With this edition, we have now been bringing great legends for thirteen years in a row. Port Adriano Music Festival has a very personal element that sets it apart from other festivals in Mallorca, and that is that the groups that come here are always great artists or legendary bands, both national and international, as we can see from this year’s line-up,” said Isabel Teruel, Operations Manager of Port Adriano.

“The music at the festival is music of today, yesterday and always; universal music with the common denominator of quality which, together with the beauty of the surroundings and the proximity of the audience to the stage, make the concerts at Port Adriano unforgettable.”

Felipe Menéndez, Director of Port Adriano Music Festival said: “The festival and the organisation Apropa Cultura are collaborating on this thirteenth edition with the aim of making it clear that access to culture is a right that dignifies the individual and normalises their full inclusion in society. The desire of both parties is to improve the lives of people in vulnerable situations through culture and with the help of social organisations.

“We celebrate the fact that the people served by social centres and organisations can enjoy unique spaces and experiences, such as the concerts we offer at the Port Adriano Music Festival. Culture is undoubtedly a way to achieve this, due to its capacity for social transformation and improvement of people’s lives.”