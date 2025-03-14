Spain home to most buoyant market for British expat homebuyers

The British still dream of living in Spain but fears of extra and higher taxes has put a bit of a brake on the market. However, all is not lost, not even in the Balearics. The latest property market analysis by eXp UK, the platform for personal estate agents and estate agency businesses, has revealed that when it comes to Brits looking abroad in search of a place in the sun, Spain continues to offer the greatest choice of homes in the current market, although this could soon change, as the country looks to clamp down on British expat homebuyers.

eXp UK analysed current for sale stock levels from Rightmove International across 25 of the most popular destinations for British expats, looking at which currently boast the greatest level of stock for homebuyers searching for a place in the sun. The research shows that when it comes to the greatest abundance of foreign homes marketed specifically to British buyers, Spain tops the table, accounting for the top three destinations with the greatest choice of potential properties.

Last year, almost 300,000 people were residing in Spain having originally come from Britain, one of the largest expat communities after Australia, the US and Canada. For those with plans of following them to the Spanish sun, Andalucia provides the greatest choice of homes currently on the market, with some 28,211 properties listed for sale and advertised specifically to British expats.

The Costa del Sol ranks second with almost 25,000 homes for sale, with the Costa Blanca coming in third with just shy of 13,000 properties in the current market. However, this could soon be about to change, with the Spanish government recently announcing that it was considering a 100% tax hike for non-EU homebuyers. Should such a suggestion become a reality it would likely put an end to British ambitions of a Spanish home from home, although as it stands, there’s no fixed timeline for implementing such changes.

The good news is that the draw of a better life abroad isn’t restricted to Spain alone, with the Algarve region of Portugal also ranking within the top five, along with Dubai. Other areas to make the top 10 include Provence, the Balearic Islands, the French Riviera, the Costa Calida and Tuscany.

Head of eXp UK, Adam Day, commented: “We’re a nation that’s obsessed with homeownership and this obsession isn’t restricted to the green and pleasant lands of Britain alone with, with some 79,000 Brits choosing to emigrate last year.

“Spain has long been a firm favourite in this respect and whilst that certainly remains the case today, it’s fair to say we’re broadening our horizons, with the likes of Dubai becoming particularly popular for those looking to advance their professional careers in a warmer, more tax friendly, climate.

“As a worldwide brand, eXp has an unrivalled foothold across the global property market and, as a result of increasing demand from expat homebuyers, we’ve agreed a deal with Rightmove International to list all of our homes across the EMEIA region. In doing so, we can ensure that the homes we list around the world get maximum exposure, not just to domestic buyers, but to an international audience of homebuyers that’s growing by the day.”