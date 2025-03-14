Fuming over new non-smoking zones in Mallorca

In the holiday resort of Cala Millor in the east of Mallorca, the wall bordering the popular beach, loved by many Germans, has been painted bright green in some sections to the surprise of local residents. A heated discussion about the topic has broken out in the Facebook group Cala Millor 2.0.

“It’s just a no-smoking zone,” one of the comments said. “Anticancer’? There’s been a sign like that there for a while.” The colourful paintwork has been applied near the Burger King fast food restaurant. Locals have reacted negatively to the action of Son Servera council. It is “horror”, it says in the social networks. "This is not the way to do things”, it is an “absurdity”.

The council confirmed to the Bulletin sister paper Mallorca Magazin that smoking is not allowed on or around the green-painted sections of the wall. It is not yet clear whether other sections will be repainted, said a spokesperson. Cala Millor attracts large numbers of German holidaymakers. They stay in numerous modern hotels. The beach wall is a popular place to relax. In recent years, the once inhospitable pedestrian zone has been lovingly spruced up. In the south, Cala Millor now resembles parts of Miami Beach.

The move is part of a general one in Mallorca. The beaches of Muro near Alcudia in north east Mallorca and Port de Sant Miquel (Sant Joan de Labritja Ibiza) have joined the smoke-free campaign to prevent smoking, which now has 50 ‘Smoke-free beaches, healthy beaches’ in the Balearics.

The aim is to prevent smoking in the marked areas, promote healthy habits and raise awareness among the population about the importance of not leaving waste in natural areas. The Regional Ministry has stressed that tobacco consumption is currently one of the main causes of avoidable illness and death worldwide.

According to recent data from the survey on drug use in the Balearics, 34.5 percent of students aged 14 to 18 say they have smoked tobacco at some time in their lives; 6.9 percent have smoked daily in the last month. For this reason, the councillor has valued every step “to raise awareness among young people about the dangers of tobacco, to work on prevention and to promote healthy lifestyles is ground gained”. The campaign also focuses on tobacco waste, which contains more than 7,000 toxic chemical substances that poison the environment.