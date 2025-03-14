Mallorca panic after an explosion and subsequent fire in a flat

Emergency teams were mobilised in late afternoon on Thursday when a fire was declared, after a small explosion was heard in an apartment in Alcudia. At the time of the incident, no one was inside the affected property. It was the neighbours who alerted the emergency authorities. The fire was concentrated in one room of the house.

The incident, according to the local police, took place in a house on Pollentia Street. The alert from witnesses, who reported the presence of a lot of smoke coming from the affected house, led to a large deployment in the area. Several police patrols, the Guardia Civil and Mallorca Fire Brigade crews went to the scene.

The officers were able to access the flat, which was unoccupied at the time, so that the fire crews could put out the flames, which gutted one of the rooms. It will be the firefighters themselves who, after analysing the scene, will determine the exact causes of the event.

At the end of last year a fierce fire ripped through a third-floor apartment in the centre of Palma, just off the Paseo Mallorca. Members of the Palma Local Police, the National Police, the Palma Fire Brigade and SAMU-061 were quickly deployed to help the victims. On arrival, they found that an intense smoke was billowing from one of the windows of the apartments, accompanied by flames and exploding glass as a result of the high temperatures. Fortunately, the occupants of the house managed to get out before the fire spread to the rest of the apartments.

The first to arrive were the officers of the Immediate Intervention Unit (UII) of the Local Police who, with the breathing apparatus, managed to reach ground zero and carry out the first evacuations. Most of the residents managed to leave the building by their own means, but some older people had to be helped by the police.