A letter signed by seven protest groups urges tourists not to come to Mallorca

If the Balearic Government had truly believed that proposed measures stemming from the deliberations of its sustainability pact would quieten groups that have been protesting against overtourism, then it was wrong.

A letter signed by seven entities has taken account of the fact that certain measures will not be implemented until next year. This, in the view of these seven, has caused public outrage.

The environmentalists GOB, the Menys Turisme Més Vida (Less Tourism More Life) movement and SOS Residents are among the seven. Their letter starts 'Dear tourists'. It goes on to urge holidaymakers not to come and to understand why Mallorcans are saying enough is enough.

They point to the number of tourists, a record 18.7 million (for the whole of the Balearics) in 2024, a five per cent increase compared with the previous record year of 2023. The island (Mallorca) "has been squeezed to unsuspected limits", the letter states.

"The greed and avarice of hoteliers, politicians, real estate investors, and 'parasites' of all kinds" have led to the deterioration of the island territory and ecosystem, infrastructure problems, overcrowded public services, gentrification, and the decline in quality of life. These are all the result of uncontrolled tourism.

The government, in their opinion, "denies the reality and continues to promote tourism in various markets, such as at the Berlin Fair, instead of listening and taking measures to reverse this tragedy".

Tourists are told that "Mallorca is not the paradise they are selling you". "The local population is angry, and we are no longer hospitable because the land we love is being destroyed, and many residents are having to emigrate."

The letter concludes: "It's time to take a step forward. Our leaders aren't listening to us; it's time to ask you NOT TO COME. We don't need more tourists; in fact, you are the source of our problem. At this moment, we have no choice but to ask for your understanding and for you to understand that we, the people of Mallorca, are saying: ENOUGH! STAY HOME!"