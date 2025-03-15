Human leg found on Can Pastilla beach
Believed to be another migrant drowning
Two tourists in Can Pastilla made a gruesome discovery on Saturday morning - a human leg that had been washed ashore. The indications are that the leg was that of a woman whose decomposing body was found in the Can Pastilla area on Friday.
