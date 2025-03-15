Human leg found on Can Pastilla beach

Two tourists in Can Pastilla made a gruesome discovery on Saturday morning - a human leg that had been washed ashore. The indications are that the leg was that of a woman whose decomposing body was found in the Can Pastilla area on Friday.

The police were alerted shortly after 8am. When Palma Police officers arrived at the scene, the leg had been carried out to sea again before reappearing an hour later. The National Police and a forensic doctor also went to the scene and the remains were taken away.

Around quarter to four on Friday afternoon, users of a recreational boat came across a body. Guardia Civil divers were called in, recovered the body and took it to Palma's Dique del Oeste.

There was no documentation on the body. The Guardia are attempting to identify the woman, the likelihood being that she was a migrant on a small boat.

Two other bodies, both believed to be those of migrants, have been found in other parts of Mallorca - Cala Rajada and Cala Deia.