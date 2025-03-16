Mallorca's tourism critics seek solutions with the hoteliers and tour operators

The Forum for Civil Society walked away from the government's sustainability pact

Tourists in Palma, Mallorca

Need for a change to the tourism model. | Pere Bota

Andrew Ede
Palma
16/03/2025 09:28
The Forum for Civil Society, which comprises groups critical of overtourism in Mallorca, has resumed discussion with the hoteliers federation and with TUI in seeking beneficial changes to the island's tourism model.

The forum was represented on the Balearic Government's sustainability pact working parties but walked away, blaming the process that had been adopted, the time that was being taken and a bias towards business interests. In so doing, it undermined the government's claim of a pact and has drawn into question how well the views of wider society have been reflected in the working parties' deliberations.

Nevertheless, the forum sought to keep lines of communication open with key business players, i.e. the hoteliers and tour operators. A few days ago there was a further meeting with the hoteliers federation, which asked the forum to reconsider its decision to quit the pact and to return for the second phase that is all about implementation of measures. In the federation's view, it is essential that the forum has a voice.

Tour operators such as TUI are of the same opinion. At the latest meeting with the tour operator there was discussion of establishing an observatory of tourist arrivals and the impact on Mallorca and the Balearics, especially on the environment. This is just one idea to have emerged from meetings, with both parties open to the possibility of other projects.

Referring to the meetings, the forum has offered a positive assessment in highlighting the existence of consensus on "the need for close collaboration between civil society, public administration, and the business sector to drive economic and social change in the tourism model".

