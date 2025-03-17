Depeche Mode, breaks the silence, and comes out supporting Mallorca fight against plastic pollution

The British band Depeche Mode and the Swiss watch brand Hublot have once again collaborated with environmental organisations in the Balearic Islands, supporting a new project that brings together the Menorca Preservation, Mallorca Preservation and IbizaPreservation foundations in the fight against plastic pollution across the islands.

These foundations are part of the global Conservation Collective network, from where they contribute funds donated by the band as part of its charitable collaboration with Hublot to end plastic pollution through local community-led initiatives and educational and awareness-raising activities.

Under the slogan ‘Weaving the Future: an Alliance for the Preservation of the Balearic Islands’, the year-long project aims to tackle the problem through three lines of action: scientific research, the promotion of the circular economy and raising public awareness.

Conservation Collective President Ben Goldsmith says: ‘We are thrilled and enormously grateful to have the support of Hublot and Depeche Mode in our work to advance environmental conservation efforts in a growing list of locations around the world.

One of the key initiatives of this project will be the investigation of the debris present on the seabed near the coast of the islands. The aim of the study is to gain a better understanding of their presence, typology and abundance, as well as to be able to put forward hypotheses about their origin. This work will be carried out in collaboration with the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) and various local diving centres. The study will conclude with the creation of a database and a detailed report that will serve to promote concrete actions to mitigate plastic pollution and develop effective strategies for its reduction, providing new scientific knowledge.