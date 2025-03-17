Mallorca takes first step towards banning non-resident vehicles
Hire cars under the spotlight
Mallorca's traffic problem is all year round, not just during the summer season. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/03/2025 12:15
The Council of Mallorca has taken its first step towards the approval of a Sustainable Mobility Law that will regulate and limit the entry of vehicles onto the island through its ports, with special attention paid to rental cars and cars that do not pay taxes in the Balearics. The Council aims to cap traffic saturation, improve mobility and reduce the environmental impact of the growth of the island’s car fleet, especially in the high season.
