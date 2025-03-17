Tourist replies to our open letter calling on holidaymakers to stay at home

"I hope my presence doesn’t result in any confrontation"

Fears over the future of the island.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter17/03/2025 12:31
Hello,

With regard to the headlines, its very difficult to know what to do for the best. I look forward every year as I have done for some time, to my 10 days in Majorca.

Over the years I have become friendly with many Spanish who have the pleasure of calling Majorca their home. At one point I was considering moving there myself, but in light of recent protests and in all honesty a realisation on my part of the damage over tourism does, I decided not to.

Whenever I’m there, I try to only frequent Spanish owned bars, restaurants and shops, with Spanish staff, and I do wonder what would happen to their livelihoods, should tourism diminish to what may be perceived as more manageable.

I do want to be able to continue to enjoy my annual holiday in Majorca and I hope my presence doesn’t result in any confrontation. By the same token, after many years of anti-tourism, I have to say it really wouldn’t take much for me to take my patronage elsewhere as I feel the real issue with governance of the island, not the tourists.

Full name and address supplied

Dear Sir,

I totally understand the views of the Mallorquin population and the Balearic Government needs to act. I used to live in Mallorca - my (now adult) children are mallorquines.

When I visit the island, it is always to visit the Mallorquin side of my family and I tend to stay away from tourist areas (harder every year)

Last year, I visited in April and was astounded by the quantity of tourists in Palma…in April it was already almost impossible to even walk comfortably along a pavement.

The property situation is dreadful: despite being well educated and from reasonably well to do families, I don’t know how my nieces and nephews will be able to afford to buy houses. My son now lives in Australia and my daughter in London - even London feels less crowded than Palma!

Name and address supplied

