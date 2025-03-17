Tourist replies to our open letter calling on holidaymakers to stay at home

Hello,

With regard to the headlines, its very difficult to know what to do for the best. I look forward every year as I have done for some time, to my 10 days in Majorca.

Over the years I have become friendly with many Spanish who have the pleasure of calling Majorca their home. At one point I was considering moving there myself, but in light of recent protests and in all honesty a realisation on my part of the damage over tourism does, I decided not to.

Whenever I’m there, I try to only frequent Spanish owned bars, restaurants and shops, with Spanish staff, and I do wonder what would happen to their livelihoods, should tourism diminish to what may be perceived as more manageable.

I do want to be able to continue to enjoy my annual holiday in Majorca and I hope my presence doesn’t result in any confrontation. By the same token, after many years of anti-tourism, I have to say it really wouldn’t take much for me to take my patronage elsewhere as I feel the real issue with governance of the island, not the tourists.

I totally understand the views of the Mallorquin population and the Balearic Government needs to act. I used to live in Mallorca - my (now adult) children are mallorquines.

When I visit the island, it is always to visit the Mallorquin side of my family and I tend to stay away from tourist areas (harder every year)

Last year, I visited in April and was astounded by the quantity of tourists in Palma…in April it was already almost impossible to even walk comfortably along a pavement.

The property situation is dreadful: despite being well educated and from reasonably well to do families, I don’t know how my nieces and nephews will be able to afford to buy houses. My son now lives in Australia and my daughter in London - even London feels less crowded than Palma!

