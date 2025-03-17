Yet another body washed up on Mallorca beach

The body of a person in an advanced state of decomposition was found on Monday morning on the beach of s’Arenal, in Palma. This is the fourth body to have been found over the past few days in different parts of the island. Pending official confirmation, it would appear to be that another migrant who was travelling in a small boat.

According to official sources, the discovery was made at around 10.00 am at Balneario 14. Several people on the beach spotted what appeared to be a body. The officers sent to the scene were unable to determine, due to decomposition, whether it was a man or a woman. A judicial commission, which was also deployed to the scene to examine the dead body before it is removed.

Everything indicates that it is another migrant who was trying to reach the Balearic coast in a boat.

On Saturday a body was found in Can Pastilla and a few days earlier in Cala Deya and Cala Rajada. In January and February, according to data provided by the Efe Agency, 40 boats carrying at least 823 migrants reached the Balearics, 162% more than in the first two months of last year.

A total of 5,456 migrants arrived in Spain illegally from 1 to 31 January 2025, which is 32.4% less than in the same period of 2024, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Interior. With regards to the Canary Islands, in the first month of the year 4,752 migrants have entered the region, 34.6% less than those who arrived from 1 to 31 January 2024. As for the mainland and the Balearic Islands, 609 migrants arrived, which is 13.4% less than in the same period last year.

The centre right Partido Popular party in the Council of Mallorca has announced its intention to table a motion in the next plenary session of the island’s parliament to urgently demand the support of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) to deal with the migration crisis affecting the island.

According to the party’s spokesperson in the institution, Núria Riera, the initiative stems from the ‘uncontrolled’ increase in the arrival of irregular immigrants. A situation that she considers ‘unsustainable’ and that requires ‘immediate and effective’ measures from the central government.

Riera has criticised the ‘inaction’ of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government, emphasising that experts have already confirmed that the Balearics have become an established and expanding migratory route due to their proximity to Algeria and the lack of effective controls.