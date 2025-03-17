Tourism Minister says tourists are more than welcome but respects the views of all
The Balearic Minister for Tourism, Jaume Bauza, speaking about the letter from various organisations calling on tourists not to come on holiday to the island, said that all tourists were welcome but he added that he respected the views of all.
Also in News
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Tourist replies to our open letter calling on holidaymakers to stay at home
- The most beautiful village in Mallorca, according to Artificial Intelligence
- “High impact” storm heading for Mallorca
- EU sues Spain for discriminatory tax treatment of non-residents
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.