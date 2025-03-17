Tourism Minister says tourists are more than welcome but respects the views of all

The Balearic Minister for Tourism, Jaume Bauza, speaking about the letter from various organisations calling on tourists not to come on holiday to the island, said that all tourists were welcome but he added that he respected the views of all.

"We do not share the objective, which is that tourists should not come," said the minister. "For the government, tourists are not the problem."

"Tourism has been part of the solution for these islands," said Bauzà. The head of tourism admitted that tourism had generated externalities and had created problems that must be resolved but said "but we do not agree with this direct attack on tourists."

The opposition socialist spokesperson in the Balearic Parliament, Iago Negueruela, disagreed with the tourist minister and pointed out that, rather than being a warning to tourists, it is a wake-up call to the political class to start taking measures.

Negueruela recalled that the president of the Balearic government Marga Prohens, opened a dialogue on this issue, but said that, as ‘initiatives are not taken’, ‘frustrations’ are created in a society.