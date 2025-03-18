"This is not a case of tourists not being welcome, it is a case of failed government policies"
A lack of housing continues to be a major problem"
Managing Editor of the Mallorca Bulletin / Majorca Daily Bulletin talks about the "Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca". | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
18/03/2025 09:39
Bulletin editor Jason Moore gives his view on the controversial "Tourist Stay Away" letter which has caused such a reaction both on the island and further afield.
