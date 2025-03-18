"This is not a case of tourists not being welcome, it is a case of failed government policies"

A lack of housing continues to be a major problem"

Managing Editor of the Mallorca Bulletin / Majorca Daily Bulletin talks about the "Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca". | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter18/03/2025 09:39
TW
0

Bulletin editor Jason Moore gives his view on the controversial "Tourist Stay Away" letter which has caused such a reaction both on the island and further afield.

Moore believes that it is a question of failed government policy and a lack of affordable housing which is the root cause of the problem which has resulted in the anti-tourism protests of last summer with more being planned for this year.

He also underlines the fact that the seven groups which has signed the letter are relatively small and obviously do not speak for the people of the islands.

