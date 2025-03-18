Second body in two days washes up on Mallorca beach

The Guard Civil is investigating the discovery of a body in an advanced state of decomposition in Cala Mesquida, Capdepera. Guardia Civil sources have stated that the discovery was made at around 5.30pm on Monday. The body, apparently that of a man, was not carrying any documentation and was wearing an orange life jacket.

The body was recovered at around 19.45 hours and DNA tests and an autopsy are now pending.

On Monday, a body was also found on the beach in the Playa de Palma area. Police sources have said that every year at this time there are storms at sea and the currents often drag lifeless bodies to the coast - the majority of migrants trying to make the crossing from North Africa to the Balearics.

A few years ago, up to seven bodies were found in the space of a few days, some of which could never be identified. Another factor to bear in mind is that investigators fear that these are the bodies of immigrants which the currents have carried to the island.

The European Commission yesterday proposed that member countries be allowed to set up centres in non-EU countries where migrants whose asylum claims were rejected would await deportation, Reuters reports. EU member countries struggle to ensure that asylum seekers whose claims are rejected leave their territories. The proposal aims to address the problem by sending the migrants to centres called “return hubs” in countries outside the EU while they await deportation proceedings.

“The EU has some of the highest asylum standards in the world…But this is not sustainable if people who don’t have the right, abuse the system,” EU Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner told a press conference yesterday. “One out of five people who are told to leave the EU, actually leave the EU and that is not acceptable.”

The new plan aims to create common regulations across the EU, so that an order for a migrant to leave one member state will be considered an order to leave the entire EU. Return will become mandatory for a person residing in the EU illegally, fleeing to another member state, failing to leave the EU by the deadline for voluntary return, or posing a security risk.