Woman shot dead by her husband in Mallorca, says police
The husband is in a serious condition in Son Espases
Early on Wednesday morning, residents in Puigpunyent called the emergency services to report the sound of gunshots. The Guardia Civil went to an address on C. Sa Riera and found the body of a woman and a wounded man.
