Woman shot dead by her husband in Mallorca, says police

Early on Wednesday morning, residents in Puigpunyent called the emergency services to report the sound of gunshots. The Guardia Civil went to an address on C. Sa Riera and found the body of a woman and a wounded man.

The Guardia Civil now believes that the Puigpunyent couple had agreed to commit suicide. Apparently a relative of the elderly couple had been warned hours before the incident of the couple's intentions. The man was 82 and the woman was 79 and seriously ill.

According to sources close to the case, the emergency services received a call at around 7 am from the man himself reporting the incident. When the emergency teams arrived, they found the woman dead and the man seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Once stabilised, the 82-year-old man was evacuated to Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted in a serious but stable condition. According to the same sources, there is no history of gender-based violence.

Police officers have cordoned off the street. The forensic team arrived at around 10.30 and half an hour later a judicial commission arrived to order the removal of the body. The elderly couple lived with two large dogs, which were removed by municipal workers first thing in the morning.

The local residents have expressed their surprise at what has happened. Many of them, gathered in the vicinity, did not know the couple, who had arrived in the village about a decade ago and had virtually no relationship with any of the residents.