Palma-bound cruise ship warned of risks of British nuclear submarine

Spanish environmentalists warned hundreds of cruise ship passengers on a Palma-bound ship of the dangers of a British nuclear submarine as the two vessels coincided in the port of Gibraltar. In a stament the group said: "Verdemar-Ecologistas en Acción warns the cruise ships CELEBRITY APEX bound for Palma de Mallorca and the SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE, bound for SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM that they run the risk of being next to a nuclear submarine."

The Royal Navy nuclear powered submarine, HMS Astute, arrived in Gibraltar last week and is moored in the naval base far from the main port area. But the environmentalist said: "Gibraltar must decide whether it wants a military port or a tourist port, the UK nuclear-powered submarine HMS Astute docking in Gibraltar's military port on 15 March 2025 puts the rock's tourism sector at risk."

The cruise ship Celebrity Apex was due to dock in Palma later today after the voyage from Gibraltar with thousands of passengers on board.

HMS Astute is the leading ship in a class of seven Royal Navy submarines which are nuclear powered but not nuclear armed. Last month HMS Astute´s sister ship, HMS Anson, also paid a visit to Gibraltar. The submarines are amongst the most modern in the world. Late last year, HMS Astute, surfaced alongside a Russian vessel which was allegedly "interfering" with undersea cables close to the British coastline.

Spanish environmentalists have long campaigned against the visit to Gibraltar of British and U.S. nuclear submarines.