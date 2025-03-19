Palma-bound cruise ship warned of risks of British nuclear submarine
HMS Astute docked in Gibraltar
Spanish environmentalists warned hundreds of cruise ship passengers on a Palma-bound ship of the dangers of a British nuclear submarine as the two vessels coincided in the port of Gibraltar. In a stament the group said: "Verdemar-Ecologistas en Acción warns the cruise ships CELEBRITY APEX bound for Palma de Mallorca and the SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE, bound for SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM that they run the risk of being next to a nuclear submarine."
