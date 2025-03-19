Alleged property scam in Mallorca said to be worth over one million euros

The sole director of a building company, Design Modular Haus, is under investigation by a court in Inca for aggravated fraud and concealment of property. Up to twenty people are said to have been victims of an alleged scam with an estimated value in excess of one million euros.

The case centres on a modular house-building method at very competitive prices and with rapid deadlines. The purchasers recount similar experiences. The builder initially seemed very charming, but once work had begun and significant deposits paid, issues started to crop up. It would appear that none of the projects was ever completed.

One of the tricks it is claimed were used was to take purchasers to see the quality of the product at a company that makes modular homes and which he said he owned. He didn't. The company has confirmed he had nothing whatsoever to do with them.

Two sentences in the civil courts for breaching construction contracts have been passed, and two criminal proceedings have been lodged in Palma. The complainants are nevertheless focusing on the Inca case, saying they were left without the house or the money.

On social media he has been seen with luxury cars - Ferraris and Jaguars. Those affected suspect that this is where their money has been going. The company has meanwhile changed its name several times. When he first appeared before the court in Inca, he exercised his right not to testify. Last week, he was scheduled to appear again. He did not. His defence attorney justified this on health grounds.