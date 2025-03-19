Alleged property scam in Mallorca said to be worth over one million euros
It would appear that none of the projects was ever completed
The sole director of a building company, Design Modular Haus, is under investigation by a court in Inca for aggravated fraud and concealment of property. Up to twenty people are said to have been victims of an alleged scam with an estimated value in excess of one million euros.
Also in News
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Spain on red alert for rain again
- Tourist replies to our open letter calling on holidaymakers to stay at home
- Depeche Mode, breaks the silence, and comes out supporting Mallorca fight against plastic pollution
- It might as well rain in Mallorca until ... the end of the first week of April
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.